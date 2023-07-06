Cobb commissioner eyes bid for Georgia’s 6th District

State Republicans want to force Jerica Richardson out of her Cobb County commission seat. She may end up running for Congress next year instead.

Richardson, a Democrat, is exploring a challenge to Republican U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick in the 6th Congressional District next year as she faces an unprecedented legal battle to keep her seat on the commission.

First elected in 2020 to represent an East Cobb commission district, Republican lawmakers soon changed the political boundaries to preserve the two GOP seats on the board and draw Richardson out.

The Democratic-controlled commission responded by attempting to overrule the Legislature by amending their own map to protect Richardson. State officials challenged the new commission boundaries and a judge is expected to soon hash out the legal dispute. The first hearing on the case is set for Friday.

Richardson isn’t picking any easy battle if she runs. The GOP-controlled Legislature redrew the 6th District in 2021 to elect a Republican, forcing incumbent Democrat Lucy McBath to jump to a neighboring district. McCormick won the GOP nod and then notched a 24-point victory over Democrat Bob Christian in November.

In this race, however, there’s a chance the political maps could work in Richardson’s favor.

The U.S. Supreme Court decision in June that could pave the way for a second majority-Black House district in Alabama could also help efforts in Georgia to reconfigure the 6th District to include more voters of color.

Richardson said she still hasn’t made up her mind and is keeping her focus on “serving my community to the best of my ability” through the end of her term. Christian is among the Democrats who could also compete for the seat.

Among Richardson’s allies is former state Rep. Erick Allen, who ran for lieutenant governor last year.

“She would be a great candidate. Considering the uncertainty of her commission seat, it makes sense,” said Allen. “We need her voice, experience and balance in our political conversation.”