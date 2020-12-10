BREAKING: Biden to campaign in Atlanta on Tuesday for Ossoff, Warnock

President-elect Joe Biden will campaign in Atlanta on Tuesday for Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock to rally Democrats ahead of Jan. 5 runoffs to determine control of the U.S. Senate.
The event coincides with the first week of early voting in the twin contests – and comes a day after presidential electors in Georgia and other states formally cast their votes to make Biden the next president. Details of the Atlanta rally have yet to be announced.
Ossoff and Warnock are trying to recreate the formula that helped Biden narrowly capture Georgia, making him the first Democratic White House hopeful to carry the state since 1992. They’re betting that Biden’s return – he stumped in Georgia a week before the election – will re-energize the base.
Biden’s trip will follow a string of high-profile Republicans who have stumped for U.S. Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue. A half-dozen potential 2024 GOP candidates have already campaigned in Georgia, and Vice President Mike Pence is holding a rally Thursday in Augusta – his third visit of the month.
President Donald Trump drew thousands to Valdosta on Saturday evening, where he urged his loyal supporters to vote for the GOP candidates even as he aired his unfounded grievances about a “rigged” election and blasted state officials for refusing his calls to illegally overturn the election results.
More than $400 million has already been spent or reserved in TV ads in the runoff – smashing state spending records – and thousands of volunteers and staffers have mobilized to urge Georgians to return to the polls.
Not long ago, statewide Democratic candidates in Georgia distanced themselves from national figures. But now they’re aggressively embracing the party’s top officials, eager to rally supporters from across the ideological spectrum.
Biden has good reason to make a personal appeal in Georgia. With the Senate on the line, the outcome of the twin cliffhangers will shape the fate of Biden’s legislative agenda in Congress. And both Ossoff and Warnock have promised to fight for Biden’s priorities if they flip the seats.
Ossoff and Warnock both campaigned with Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in the runup to the November vote, and staged a rally with former President Barack Obama on the eve of the election. Democratic strategists say it’s possible Harris and Obama will return, too, along with other party leaders.
Ossoff, who owns an investigative journalism firm, and Warnock, the pastor of Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, are running as a joint ticket. Republicans will have a 50-48 edge in the U.S. Senate in January, so Democrats must sweep both seats to hold the tie-breaking vote for control of the chamber.