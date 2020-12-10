BREAKING: Biden to campaign in Atlanta on Tuesday for Ossoff, Warnock

More than $400 million has already been spent or reserved in TV ads in the runoff – smashing state spending records – and thousands of volunteers and staffers have mobilized to urge Georgians to return to the polls.

Not long ago, statewide Democratic candidates in Georgia distanced themselves from national figures. But now they’re aggressively embracing the party’s top officials, eager to rally supporters from across the ideological spectrum.

Biden has good reason to make a personal appeal in Georgia. With the Senate on the line, the outcome of the twin cliffhangers will shape the fate of Biden’s legislative agenda in Congress. And both Ossoff and Warnock have promised to fight for Biden’s priorities if they flip the seats.

Ossoff and Warnock both campaigned with Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in the runup to the November vote, and staged a rally with former President Barack Obama on the eve of the election. Democratic strategists say it’s possible Harris and Obama will return, too, along with other party leaders.

Ossoff, who owns an investigative journalism firm, and Warnock, the pastor of Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, are running as a joint ticket. Republicans will have a 50-48 edge in the U.S. Senate in January, so Democrats must sweep both seats to hold the tie-breaking vote for control of the chamber.