Kemp v. Bottoms settlement discussions hit a snag over mask mandates

Gov. Brian Kemp’s lawsuit accuses Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms of violating his executive orders by banning gatherings of more than 10 people on city property and requiring people to wear masks in Atlanta. Credit: BOB ANDRES / ROBERT.ANDRES@AJC.COM Credit: BOB ANDRES / ROBERT.ANDRES@AJC.COM

Kemp’s office filed the lawsuit in Fulton County Superior Court last week, days after Bottoms imposed a mask mandate and announced a return to “phase one” guidelines that call for restaurants to stop dine-in services and residents to stay home if possible.

It triggered an escalation in a back-and-forth between the governor and the mayor of Georgia’s largest city, with Kemp calling the restrictions confusing and Bottoms accusing him of playing politics. Since then, Bottoms has sought to defuse the tension and called Kemp to broker an agreement.

Officials describe the prospect of a compromise as uncertain ahead of a mediation session on Monday. One said the negotiations effectively stalled over the dispute, while another said some progress was made toward a potential agreement.

The clock is ticking. Both sides are due in court on Tuesday.