Bottoms credits mask mandates for Georgia’s falling COVID-19 rate

On Sunday, the White House Coronavirus Task Force moved Georgia out of its most severe category for states' COVID-19 cases. Last week, Georgia reported fewer new cases than the national average, the first time that had happened since June.

The mayor made other news in her time with reporters over Zoom.

When asked whether she’s endorsing the Rev. Raphael Warnock’s bid for U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s seat, as Stacey Abrams and former Presidents Barack Obama and Jimmy Carter have already done, Bottoms declined for today. “It is my plan to make endorsements in the Senate races, and I’ll let you all guess who those endorsements will be,” she said.

Bottoms also hit back at a state ethics commission investigation into whether her 2017 mayoral campaign illegally accepted more than $380,000 in contributions. The commission has said the mayor’s campaign has failed to provide records subpoenaed for the investigation.

Bottoms responded that her campaign’s attorney had suffered a stroke and delayed her campaign’s response to the allegations, which she said are so general she cannot answer them with any specificity.

“It’s unfortunate that the head of the ethics committee has not been forthright in his relaying where we are with that,” she said of the commission’s executive director, David H. Emadi, adding later, “That being said, I am confident that I’ve done nothing wrong.”