Athens DA faces new effort to oust her from office

And it includes an emotional interview with the father of Ariana Zarse, a University of Georgia student who was killed in a hit-and-run in 2021.

“I had to trust the DA to get justice, and had they been prosecuted in a timely fashion, he wouldn’t have been behind the wheel,” said Jeff Zarse, who blamed Gonzalez’s office for the suspect’s acquittal.

The ad doesn’t mention Gonzalez’s opponent Kalki Yalamanchili, a defense attorney who is running as an independent. But officials say the initiative is backed by Athens-area conservative voters who have warmed to his campaign.

“Safer Georgia Inc.’s campaign is focused on holding Deborah Gonzalez accountable for her horrible prosecutorial record and ensuring citizens of Athens-Clarke and Oconee counties finally have a district attorney who will keep our community safe,” said Eric Eberhardt, a local attorney who is the group’s spokesman.

The criticism is not new for Gonzalez, who has for years faced questions over her handling of high-profile charges, her decision not to prosecute certain low-level offenses and her approach to immigration cases.

And when Gov. Brian Kemp pushed for a new state commission to punish “rogue” prosecutors, it was Gonzalez he invoked as an example of a district attorney in need of reprimand. A revamped version of that law is now waiting for Kemp’s signature.

Gonzalez is responsible for bringing justice to the killer of Laken Riley, the nursing student slain on the University of Georgia’s campus. Jose Antonio Ibarra, who authorities say entered the country illegally in 2022, is charged with her killing.

Days after Ibarra was charged, Gonzalez tapped veteran prosecutor Sheila Ross to handle the case, drawing muted praise even from some of her skeptics.

Kemp, though, made his frustration clear when asked in Athens if he was confident in her office’s ability to try the case.

“She’d best do that, I can tell you,” he said, “because the whole country and the world is watching this case.”