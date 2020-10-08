X

Another top Republican in the Georgia House backs Collins for Senate

06/15/2020 - Atlanta , Georgia - Georgia House Majority leader Rep. Jon Burns (R-Newington) speaks during the 30th day of the Georgia legislative session at the Georgia State Capitol building in Atlanta, Monday, June 15, 2020. (ALYSSA POINTER / ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

By Greg Bluestein, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

U.S. Rep. Doug Collins picked up another endorsement from a prominent state Republican legislator on Thursday when House Majority Leader Jon Burns backed his Senate campaign.

The Newington lawmaker, who served with Collins in the Georgia House, is one of the top ranking Republicans in the chamber. He joins House Speaker David Ralston and about four dozen other state legislators who support his challenge to U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

The two are locked in a bitter battle for the hearts of Republican voters in a November special election that features about 20 candidates on the same ballot. A January runoff is expected, since no candidate is likely to get a majority of the vote.

Loeffler has support from Gov. Brian Kemp, who tapped her to the seat, and other top state and U.S. Senate Republicans. Collins' most influential backers include Ralston and former Gov. Nathan Deal.

