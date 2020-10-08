Another top Republican in the Georgia House backs Collins for Senate

The Newington lawmaker, who served with Collins in the Georgia House, is one of the top ranking Republicans in the chamber. He joins House Speaker David Ralston and about four dozen other state legislators who support his challenge to U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

The two are locked in a bitter battle for the hearts of Republican voters in a November special election that features about 20 candidates on the same ballot. A January runoff is expected, since no candidate is likely to get a majority of the vote.