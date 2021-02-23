Abrams’ group launches seven-figure ad campaign targeting Georgia GOP voting measures

The Georgia Senate on Tuesday approved the first in a raft of elections legislation by approving a measure to require more identification for absentee voting.

Under the measure, which passed largely along party lines, voters would have to provide a driver’s license number, state ID number or a copy of photo ID when requesting absentee ballots. Democrats framed it as onerous new restrictions that will make it harder for the poor and elderly to vote by mail.

It is a piece of an otherwise non-controversial package of Senate measures promoted by Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan. But other proposals are far more contentious, including a broad elections bill under consideration in the state House that would eliminate Sunday voting and limit ballot drop boxes.

Abrams, who started Fair Fight as she ended her 2018 gubernatorial bid, is widely expected to mount a rematch campaign against Gov. Brian Kemp and has made expanding voting rights a cornerstone of her platform. She’s set to testify at a U.S. House hearing on Thursday about federal electoral policy.

The new ad campaign is part of an overall Democratic strategy to complicate passage of the measures targeting vote-by-mail rules initially supported by state Republicans over decades in the Legislature.

Republicans have a solid advantage in the Georgia Legislature, but Democrats are trying to make it as politically unpalatable as possible by appealing to voters across party lines.

“The battlegrounds of Florida and Ohio have similar voting access to Georgia yet Republicans have been winning there,” said Lauren Groh-Wargo, the Fair Fight chief executive. “Those states should serve as a lesson for them on how access to the ballot can work in their party’s favor - if they do the work.”