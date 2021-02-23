Bill requiring ID for absentee voting passes Georgia Senate

The bill’s sponsor, state Sen. Larry Walker, said all but 3% of Georgia voters already have a driver’s license number or state ID number on file, meaning they wouldn’t have to provide a copy of photo ID to vote absentee. Photo ID is already required of in-person voters.

“It’s not about disenfranchising voters. It’s not about overburdening the electorate. It’s about efficiency and security,” said Walker, a Republican from Perry.

Democratic state Sen. David Lucas, a Democrat from Macon, said the ID requirements would make it harder for people to vote absentee, especially those who would have to make a copy of photo ID to request an absentee ballot.

“Let’s make no mistake about this bill is about: The election did not turn out the way you wanted it to,” Lucas said, addressing Republican senators in a tearful speech. “We’re perpetuating this big lie of fraud.”

Over 1.3 million of Georgia’s 5 million voters cast absentee ballots in the November presidential election, which Democrat Joe Biden won by less than 12,000 votes against Republican Donald Trump.

The absentee ID bill is part of a Senate package of bills supported by Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan seeking absentee ID, requiring scanning of absentee ballots to begin eight days before election day, and mandating election data reporting.

It advanced before other proposed voting restrictions, including a broad elections bill under consideration in the state House.

That legislation, House Bill 531, would eliminate Sunday voting, limit ballot drop boxes, impose an absentee ballot request deadline, and require ID both when requesting and returning absentee ballots. The House Election Integrity Committee could vote on that bill as soon as Tuesday afternoon.

Nearly three-quarters of Georgia voters said they support proposals requiring photo ID or other documentation to cast an absentee ballot, according to a poll conducted in January for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.