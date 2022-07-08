ajc logo
Abrams builds huge financial edge over Kemp in 2022

Georgia governor candidate Stacey Abrams speaks during the One Georgia Our Georgia campaign event. She talks to young scholars about the importance of voting at Terminal West on Monday, June 6, 2022. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Georgia governor candidate Stacey Abrams speaks during the One Georgia Our Georgia campaign event. She talks to young scholars about the importance of voting at Terminal West on Monday, June 6, 2022. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Political Insider
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago
Money haul shatters 2018 gov race record

Stacey Abrams has far outpaced Gov. Brian Kemp in the race for campaign cash, collecting more than $28 million since she launched a second bid for Georgia’s top office. The bitter rivals have already raised more in their rematch than they did during their entire 2018 campaign.

Abrams amassed roughly $9.8 million in campaign contributions between May 1 and June 30 along with another $12.3 million through her leadership committee, a financial vehicle that can accept unlimited donations and coordinate with candidates.

Kemp has lagged Abrams in fundraising despite an edge in the polls and the powers of incumbency. He collected roughly $3.8 million in campaign contributions and another $3 million through the leadership committee over the same period.

The Democrat also holds an enormous advantage in cash on hand, with about $18.5 million in both of her accounts while spending aggressively on advertising, personnel and operations. Kemp’s campaign said he will report $7 million in the bank between the accounts.

The contest is expected to set staggering new spending records. Kemp has already collected more than $25 million since he took office, surpassing the roughly $21 million he amassed during his narrow victory over Abrams in 2018.

And even with a late start – Abrams entered the race in December – the Democrat has already topped her 2018 haul. She has already raised a total of $28.4 million with the help of the leadership committee, compared to about $27.6 million throughout her campaign for governor in 2018.

Abrams campaign manager Lauren Groh-Wargo celebrated the financial haul in a four-page memo that outlined how the Democrat is racing as an underdog. She cautioned supporters not to “underestimate Brian Kemp’s fundraising capacity” and predicted outside groups would pour money into his bid.

“We are in an uphill battle,” she wrote, “but our vision of One Georgia is within reach, and we are excited to make it so.”

Kemp’s campaign, which long expected to be out-raised, blamed “far-left radicals from across the country.“

”Abrams and her liberal allies can - and will - continue to outraise and outspend our campaign,“ said spokesman Tate Mitchell, “but we will continue to run on Governor Kemp’s record of putting Georgians first and securing historic economic success for our state.”

FILE - This combination of 2022 and 2021 photos shows Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, left, and gubernatorial Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams. The Republican Kemp announced Wednesday, July 6, 2022, that his campaign committee had raised $3.8 million in the two months ended June 30. Abrams hasn't released June 30, 2022, numbers but raised more than $20 million between December and April. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

FILE - This combination of 2022 and 2021 photos shows Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, left, and gubernatorial Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams. The Republican Kemp announced Wednesday, July 6, 2022, that his campaign committee had raised $3.8 million in the two months ended June 30. Abrams hasn't released June 30, 2022, numbers but raised more than $20 million between December and April. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

FILE - This combination of 2022 and 2021 photos shows Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, left, and gubernatorial Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams. The Republican Kemp announced Wednesday, July 6, 2022, that his campaign committee had raised $3.8 million in the two months ended June 30. Abrams hasn't released June 30, 2022, numbers but raised more than $20 million between December and April. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Credit: Brynn Anderson

The disclosures are the first that reflect the growing importance of leadership committees in a general election race. The fundraising vehicles were created by Republicans to help Kemp stay in power, but they have proven to be a boon for Abrams as well.

A judge’s ruling temporarily blocked the committees from raising cash until the GOP gubernatorial primary was decided in late May, though both rivals have quickly stocked the accounts since securing the nominations.

Democratic mega-donor George Soros has contributed $2.5 million to Abrams’ committee since March, while Kemp has also taken high-dollar donations to boost his reelection bid.

Abrams’ latest disclosure is only the latest indication of the growing fundraising power of Georgia Democrats after flipping the state in 2020 and sweeping both U.S. Senate runoffs in 2021.

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock has set a string of fundraising records as he prepares for a bruising November matchup against GOP nominee Herschel Walker, ending the latest quarter with $25.6 million in the bank. He hasn’t reported his latest figures yet.

