Kemp amasses nearly $7M in latest fundraising period

The fundraising disclosures that emerge in the next few weeks will help paint a clearer financial picture of where the marquee races in Georgia stand. Here’s a closer look at what else we’re watching:

Democratic edge: Despite a late start, Abrams has already neutralized Kemp’s financial lead, and U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock has cemented himself as one of the nation’s elite fundraisers. Democrats are almost certain to extend their fundraising edge this quarter.

Burn rate: Abrams spent roughly 90% of the money she collected in the three-month span between February and April, reflecting a confidence that she can keep up the torrid fundraising pace even though she ran unopposed in the May primary.

A media buyer calculated that Abrams has already spent $15.5 million on digital, radio and TV ads while Warnock has spent roughly $16 million. Both are expected to be so flush with cash they can stay on air through November. Will they maintain their high rate of spending?

Fifty-state strategy: Gone are the days when Georgia Republicans can paint Democrats as the only beneficiaries of out-of-state interests. As Georgia emerges as a premier battleground state, Republicans are also embracing a national fundraising strategy. GOP senate hopeful Herschel Walker epitomizes the trend: He boasted last year of collecting contributions from donors in all 50 states – Alaska included.

A new model: We should get a clearer look at the impact of so-called “leadership committees,” the Kemp-backed fundraising vehicles that allow certain candidates to raise unlimited donations and coordinate with campaigns.

While the system was designed to boost Kemp, it could prove to be an inadvertent boon for Abrams, too. Case in point: Democratic megadonor George Soros has already contributed $2.5 million to Abrams’ leadership committee since mid-March.