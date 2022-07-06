ajc logo
X

Kemp amasses nearly $7M in latest fundraising period

This combination of 2022 and 2021 photos shows Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, left, and gubernatorial Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams. As Republicans nationwide gear up to attack Democrats with tough-on-crime platforms in the fall of 2022, Democrat Abrams is making guns a central focus of her race for governor, seeking to turn crime into a liability for incumbent Republican Kemp's reelection bid. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Combined ShapeCaption
This combination of 2022 and 2021 photos shows Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, left, and gubernatorial Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams. As Republicans nationwide gear up to attack Democrats with tough-on-crime platforms in the fall of 2022, Democrat Abrams is making guns a central focus of her race for governor, seeking to turn crime into a liability for incumbent Republican Kemp's reelection bid. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Political Insider
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago

Gov. Brian Kemp collected roughly $6.8 million between May 1 and June 30 as he prepares for a tough rematch against Democrat Stacey Abrams.

The Republican’s campaign said Wednesday it collected roughly $3.8 million in campaign contributions along with another $3 million through a leadership committee, a new financial vehicle created by a Republican-backed state law that can accept unlimited donations.

Kemp will report about $7 million in cash on hand, which includes $6.4 million from his campaign account and another $650,000 from the leadership committee.

A judge’s ruling that blocked the committee from raising cash until the GOP gubernatorial nomination was decided in late May temporarily eliminated what had been a major advantage that Republican allies had carved out for him.

Abrams hasn’t yet reported her latest financial disclosure. She raised $11.7 million in the three-month span between February and April, ending the reporting period with more than $8 million in the bank. She collected contributions from more than 187,000 donors.

The fundraising disclosures that emerge in the next few weeks will help paint a clearer financial picture of where the marquee races in Georgia stand. Here’s a closer look at what else we’re watching:

Democratic edge: Despite a late start, Abrams has already neutralized Kemp’s financial lead, and U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock has cemented himself as one of the nation’s elite fundraisers. Democrats are almost certain to extend their fundraising edge this quarter.

Burn rate: Abrams spent roughly 90% of the money she collected in the three-month span between February and April, reflecting a confidence that she can keep up the torrid fundraising pace even though she ran unopposed in the May primary.

A media buyer calculated that Abrams has already spent $15.5 million on digital, radio and TV ads while Warnock has spent roughly $16 million. Both are expected to be so flush with cash they can stay on air through November. Will they maintain their high rate of spending?

Fifty-state strategy: Gone are the days when Georgia Republicans can paint Democrats as the only beneficiaries of out-of-state interests. As Georgia emerges as a premier battleground state, Republicans are also embracing a national fundraising strategy. GOP senate hopeful Herschel Walker epitomizes the trend: He boasted last year of collecting contributions from donors in all 50 states – Alaska included.

A new model: We should get a clearer look at the impact of so-called “leadership committees,” the Kemp-backed fundraising vehicles that allow certain candidates to raise unlimited donations and coordinate with campaigns.

While the system was designed to boost Kemp, it could prove to be an inadvertent boon for Abrams, too. Case in point: Democratic megadonor George Soros has already contributed $2.5 million to Abrams’ leadership committee since mid-March.

About the Author

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

Editors' Picks
Mysterious Georgia monument partially destroyed by explosion2h ago
Trump probe: Lindsey Graham plans to fight Fulton subpoena
4h ago
‘Tragedy on top of tragedy’: Pregnant refugee, mother of 5 dies in Gwinnett crash
11h ago
Fulton animal shelter ‘pleading’ with public to adopt, foster
4h ago
Fulton animal shelter ‘pleading’ with public to adopt, foster
4h ago
Chipper Jones places Georgia home up for sale for $15 million
The Latest
Georgia Democrats ramp up effort seeking early slot on 2024 primary schedule
4h ago
The Jolt: More details on the expanding grand jury probe of Donald Trump
9h ago
Politically Georgia: Fulton probe edges closer to Trump’s inner circle
11h ago
Featured
Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario hits a single during the third inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday, July 4, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Credit: Butch Dill

A look at where the Braves stand after 81 games
22h ago
PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
Georgia high court rightly overturned murder convictions, legal experts say
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top