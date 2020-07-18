A way to keep the late John Lewis as the ‘conscience of Congress’

Lewis died late Friday at age 80, after a long struggle with pancreatic cancer. Within hours, an effort to make his presence in the Capitol permanent had already picked up two important fans. Both are Republican and both will be essential to making it happen.

“I like the idea very much. I always admired Congressman Lewis and told him so many times. Georgia has a long history, so much more than just the Civil War, and John Lewis has been an important part of that,” House Speaker David Ralston said Saturday.

Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, who presides over the state Senate, was of the same opinion. “It’s time for our state to be represented in the National Statutory Hall by a figure that aligns with our state’s core values,” Duncan said.

Stephens served two stints in Congress, one before the Civil War and another afterwards. He was one of several Southern rebels who made it abundantly clear what the Confederacy was all about. In an 1861 speech in Savannah, Stephens promised that the “cornerstone” of the Confederacy would be white supremacy.

Each state is permitted two statues in the U.S. Capitol. Crawford Long, the Georgia physician who first put ether to use in surgery, was added in 1926.

The next year, the all-white General Assembly voted to also make Stephens a marble emissary to Washington. It was a political statement made in a decade that many consider to be the high watermark of Jim Crow and black voter suppression in the South – the very thing that John Lewis was born to fight.

In January, state lawmakers can authorize Stephens’ exit to a quiet museum.

Only last month, state Rep. Scot Turner, R-Holly Springs, introduced a measure that called for the removal of his statue. But House Bill 1551 would have replaced it with a statue of Martin Luther King Jr. (who already has a bust in the building).

FILE - In this June 24, 2015 file photo, a statue of Alexander Hamilton Stephens, the Confederate vice president throughout the American Civil War, is on display in Statuary Hall on Capitol Hill in Washington. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif is calling for the removal of Confederate statues from the U.S. Capitol as the contentious debate over the appropriateness of such memorials moves to the halls of Congress. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

The bill went nowhere. Its chief Democratic co-sponsor, state Rep. Al Williams, D-Midway, removed his name from the bill. His Republican partner was in the midst of a feud with Ralston, and Williams did not want to put himself between the two gentlemen.

The bill is dead, and Turner has decided not to run for re-election. But the idea is sure to be revived. I asked Williams if he would be willing to substitute the name of John Lewis for MLK.

“I think it would be a great idea and I would support it 100%,” he said. Williams, incidentally, is 72 and the only member of the Legislature left who accompanied Lewis and King on that famous Selma-to-Montgomery march in 1965 -- the one that began with a bloody trip over the Edmund Pettus Bridge.

Williams has an engraved invitation to restart the debate over removing the statue of Alexander Stephens when lawmakers return for the 2021 session. “If Representative Williams introduces a bill in January and it has John Lewis’ name on it, he’ll have the backing of the Speaker’s office,” Ralston told me.

Williams will also have the support of Turner. “That would be sweet. There’s a certain poetic justice to having a civil rights leader replacing the guy who authored the ‘cornerstone’ speech,” Turner said.

As for Lewis, we’re told he loathed that statue of Stephens as contrary to what his country stood for. In 2015, days after the massacre of nine Black worshipers at Mother Emanuel Church in Charleston, S.C., the Atlanta congressman called for its removal.

Three years earlier, Lewis had been the keynote speaker at the unveiling of a marker at the Capitol, which noted that the seat of America’s government had been built by slaves. He specifically noted the grey marble columns of Statuary Hall.

“They quarried the stone in Maryland and sailed ships or barges many miles down the Potomac River,” Lewis said. “Somehow, they carried them several miles through the streets, perhaps using wagons and mules or horses -- and then hoisted them up.”

For John Lewis, the heavy lifting is over. It is our turn to hoist him up.