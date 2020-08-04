A pro-Loeffler ‘GUV’ group reinforces her US Senate campaign

The group radiates with support from Gov. Brian Kemp’s orbit. His former aides are said to be among its advisers, and its chaired by Martha Zoller, a one-time Kemp staffer who has a history with Collins. She was defeated by him in a bruising 2012 runoff for the Gainesville-based U.S. House seat he’s held for four terms.

As if to drive the point home, the group’s acronym spells out its allegiance: G-U-V.

The support from Kemp’s sphere of influence comes at an important moment. Once down by double-digits in polls, recent surveys show Loeffler deadlocked or ahead of Collins. And Kemp, who picked Loeffler over Collins for the open seat, has much political capital on the line.

Explore Why Kemp picked Loeffler over Collins

With 21 candidates on the same ballot, the two are competing for a spot in a January runoff against whichever Democrat emerges from the field. That’s likely to be Raphael Warnock, the party-backed pastor, though Matt Lieberman is running ahead of him in some polls.

As they scrap over conservative votes, Loeffler has pivoted even further to her party’s base. She’s enthusiastically embraced President Donald Trump, derided Collins as a “career politician” and recently shifted her campaign to level attacks against the Black Lives Matter movement.

More than $60 million has been spent on ad buys in Georgia’s twin U.S. Senate campaigns, much of it reserved for Loeffler and U.S. Sen. David Perdue, who faces Democrat Jon Ossoff in November. A pro-Perdue super PAC called One Nation recently placed an $8 million ad buy for TV spots this month.

Though Collins has kept pace with Loeffler in fundraising, she’s dwarfed his presence on TV. He recently launched a burst of cable TV ads – his first of the campaign - for roughly $25,000. She’s spent roughly $15 million this campaign on media buys – and that number will quickly grow.

Zoller, a conservative radio host, didn’t say who was financing the PAC. But she said that neither Loeffler, likely the richest member of Congress, or her husband Jeff Sprecher, who runs the financial firm that owns the New York Stock Exchange, contributed to the group.

071520 Atlanta: Congressman Rick Allen (from left) President Donald Trump, Congressman Doug Collins, Senator David Perdue, and Senator Kelly Loeffler great each other as the president visits Georgia to talk about an infrastructure overhaul at the UPS Hapeville hub at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Wednesday July 15, 2020 in Atlanta. The visit focuses on a rule change designed to make it easier to process environmental reviews. Curtis Compton ccompton@ajc.com Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton