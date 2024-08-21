Field narrows for Georgia Democrats vying for governor in 2026

The Democratic field for governor is starting to take shape — and thin out.

Democrat Jason Esteves’ entry into the race on Monday helped crystallize the field for the state’s top job and prompted two other potential candidates to solidify their own plans.

The first is Jason Carter. The party’s 2014 nominee for governor had indicated he was open to a comeback in recent weeks. But shortly after Esteves made his campaign official, Carter — the grandson of the late President Jimmy Carter — told us he’s not running in 2026. His wife, Kate, is undergoing treatment for brain cancer and he’s focusing on her health.

Carter isn’t endorsing anyone — at least not yet — but he told us he’s enthusiastic about Esteves’ campaign. Senior Democrats say his name might show up on Esteves’ first campaign finance report.

The second is Michael Thurmond. The former DeKalb County CEO and ex-state labor commissioner has long been seen as a top-tier candidate. He hasn’t ruled out a run, but Thurmond told us he’s still weighing the odds.

“There’s a path,” Thurmond said. “But it’s a very narrow path for a Democrat in 2026.”

He’s heard it all during a quiet statewide listening tour while promoting his history on James Oglethorpe.

“I’m hearing from some people who say running for governor is a crazy idea. And some are saying it’s not. But I know no matter what, it will be difficult.”

For those following at home, here’s the rundown:

Good morning! Gov. Brian Kemp has 22 days left to either sign or veto bills passed by the state Legislature this year. He’s signed 10 bills into law so far and hasn’t vetoed anything yet. Here are three things to know for today:

The Atlanta City Council returned to work after its spring recess. But as the AJC’s Reed Williams reports, it will likely be a stressful few months as council members work to cover a $20 million budget deficit.

The U.S. Supreme Court seems likely to uphold a key preventative care provision of the Affordable Care Act.

The White House backed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth following reports he shared sensitive military details in another Signal messaging chat with his wife and brother.

Civil war

You might think someone upset about the 2024 presidential election would focus on challenging a Republican in 2026. Instead, Zae Brewer is aiming his frustration at his own party.

The 22-year-old law student is challenging state Rep. Dar’shun Kendrick of Lithonia in the Democratic primary for House District 95. The district is so blue that no Republicans even bothered to run in 2024.

Brewer was deferential to Kendrick when we talked to him about his campaign. But it’s clear he believes the Democratic Party needs to change from within if it wants to win the governor’s race in 2026 and take a bite out of the Republican majority in the state Legislature.

A former president of the Young Democrats at Kennesaw State University, Brewer is a savvy political operative who indicated his general election campaign would be more focused on helping to oust Republicans in the few state House swing districts, including Reps. Deborah Silcox in Sandy Springs and Sandy Donatucci in Buford.

“If we’re going to help get them out, we also need, like, new people in these safe blue districts that have the energy and have the hunger to want to flip the House,” he said.

It’s a sentiment Kendrick understands. After all, Kendrick was just 27 when she was first elected to the state Legislature in 2010.

“I get the frustration. I would also say to make sure that we are being strategic in our frustration,” she said. “Just to say, ‘I’m frustrated,’ and get rid of everybody and not take into account their record and what they’ve been doing, I think that the constituents for District 95 are a lot smarter and a lot more savvy than that.”

That was awkward

Gov. Brian Kemp’s signing ceremony for his litigation legislation on Monday was the latest public moment that spotlights the awkward political dance between potential 2026 rivals.

Attorney General Chris Carr and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones — likely GOP primary opponents for governor — strategically ignored each other throughout the Gold Dome ceremony. Carr even posted pics that cropped out Jones, who stood by Kemp’s side through much of the event.

And more than a few Republicans couldn’t help but notice who landed the prime photo spot behind Kemp: Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a potential U.S. Senate contender who knows the value of a good photo.

About that $33 million

Georgia taxpayers are enjoying a few more weeks to get their tax returns in because of Hurricane Helene. But the extra time likely doesn’t apply to the roughly $33.5 million in unclaimed tax refunds Uncle Sam has been holding onto for safekeeping.

There’s no penalty for not filing a tax return if the government owes you money. But the IRS won’t hold that money forever. If you don’t file a tax return after three years, the government keeps it.

That means this year was the last chance to claim refunds from 2021. The deadline to file a 2021 tax return was April 15. But Georgia’s 2024 tax filing deadline got extended to May 1 because of Hurricane Helene. Does that extension apply to the 2021 returns?

Probably not. At least, that’s the consensus from the Georgia Society of CPAs after reading guidance from the IRS about the extension.

It’s a shame, because 2021 was a big year for refunds because of COVID-19. The Recovery Rebate Credit alone was worth $1,400. The IRS estimates about 38,500 taxpayers in Georgia were owed a total of $33.5 million. The median potential refund was $720.

Police politics

Three Democratic state lawmakers were having dinner in Little Five Points last week when a high-speed police chase ended in a violent crash less than 100 yards from where they were sitting, killing a 19-year-old bystander.

State Reps. Viola Davis of Stone Mountain, Kim Schofield of Atlanta, and Sandra Scott of Rex have since been pushing for changes at the Georgia State Patrol, believing the agency’s aggressive tactics contributed to the tragedy.

But their advocacy has been met with pushback from the Republicans that control state government, illustrating the increasingly partisan divide of police work, the AJC’s Michelle Baruchman and Asia Simone Burns report this morning.

House Speaker Jon Burns defended the patrol, suggesting lawmakers might look to increase penalties next year for people who flee the police. And Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s office blasted those seeking to blame police agencies for the harm, placing the blame squarely on the “criminal seeking to evade justice.”

It was Kemp’s office’s first public comments about the issue since the AJC’s investigation of the state patrol’s pursuit policies.

Tariff talk

President Donald Trump’s trade war has gotten the attention of Georgia’s biggest company.

Ted Decker, chair, president and CEO of Atlanta-based Home Depot, met with the president on Monday along with the heads of Walmart and Target. The meeting wasn’t on Trump’s public schedule.

A Home Depot spokesperson confirmed Decker was there, calling it “an informative and constructive meeting,” the AJC’s Savannah Sicurella reports.

Trump’s on-again, off-again tariffs are particularly frustrating for America’s biggest retailers, who rely heavily on imported goods to stock their shelves. That’s especially true in the spring and summer, when they begin placing orders for the winter holidays.

Decker became Home Depot’s CEO in 2022. He’s been with the company since 2000.

Listen up

Trump today

President Donald Trump will participate in a ceremonial swearing in for Paul Atkins as the new chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Before you go

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, who pulls double-duty as senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, grieved Pope Francis’ death on Monday by reflecting on his one-on-one time with him at the Vatican.

“I join all those across the world mourning his death and celebrating his remarkable life,” he said.

That'll do it for us today.