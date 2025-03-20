Fate of Brian Kemp’s priority bill rests on likely House vote today

Barring a seismic change, the Republican’s plan to rewrite litigation rules is headed for a House vote later today, likely the last major legislative hurdle it faces.

The question won’t be whether the measure passes — House Speaker Jon Burns and other Kemp allies won’t bring it to a vote if the outcome is in doubt — but rather whether any other changes are needed to win over wavering Republicans.

Already, Kemp agreed to several rounds of concessions that scaled back key provisions of the bill as it cleared the Senate and wound through House committees. If there are other last-minute revisions, it’s a sign of ongoing resistance from a bloc of House Republicans.

With Democrats vowing to oppose the measure en masse, Kemp can only afford a handful of defections. We polled a dozen House members and found a mix of confidence and angst among supporters, with one telling us, “It’s in the bag.”

If it passes, expect it to be on a glide path to Kemp’s desk. The Senate must first approve the House’s version of the bill, but that vote could be held as soon as Friday.

***

Credit: Michelle Baruchman/AJC Credit: Michelle Baruchman/AJC

GOOD MORNING! The House defeated the Senate 10-4 in a rousing game of kickball last night. The AJC’s Michelle Baruchman reports it was freshmen lawmakers who had the biggest moments. State Democratic Rep. Gabriel Sanchez of Smyrna made the catch that ended the game and Republican Rep. Rob Clifton of Evans showed off athleticism that harkened back to his days playing football at Auburn.

“This is what it feels like to win,” joked Democratic state Reps. Ruwa Romman of Duluth and Saira Draper of Atlanta.

Here are five other things to know today:

Georgia’s contentious religious liberty proposal stalled in a House Committee on Wednesday after two Republicans joined Democrats to oppose it, Greg Bluestein reports.

Some Georgia Supreme Court justices on Wednesday questioned whether the State Election Board had the authority to issue a slew of new rules last year, the AJC’s Mark Niesse reports.

President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order today calling for the shutdown of the U.S. Department of Education.

A Georgia man’s arrest for using artificial intelligence to create child pornography highlights a push in the state Legislature to punish the crime with up to 15 years in prison, the AJC’s Chaya Tong reports.

Lots of industries are asking state lawmakers to pass new laws protecting them from lawsuits, a trend accelerated by Gov. Brian Kemp’s push to overhaul civil litigation rules, the AJC’s Michelle Baruchman and Justin Price report. “When it rains, it pours,” said state Rep. Tyler Paul Smith, R-Bremen.

***

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

TAX WHIPLASH. Cutting taxes is popular in the Republican-controlled Georgia Legislature. But it might not be as popular among the voters.

Today, the state Senate will likely vote to speed-up an income tax cut for many Georgians and send up to $500 rebates to taxpayers. But given the chance to cut their own taxes on Tuesday, an overwhelming majority of Georgia voters chose not to do so.

Voters across 25 counties chose to keep an additional 1% sales tax collection in their communities, which together will raise at least $2.4 billion over the next five years. These special purpose local option sales taxes, or SPLOST, are important funding tools for local governments — mostly school districts — to build things.

Granted, there’s a big difference between asking voters about a tax on their income versus a sales tax that funds local schools. But it shows many Georgia voters — albeit in low turnout elections — support local taxes.

These taxes have been allowed since 1996, when voters changed the state constitution to permit them. The taxes aren’t permanent, requiring voters to renew them every five years. As Tuesday’s results show, most voters have been doing that for decades.

Just one county rejected the tax on Tuesday. Voters in Bryan County, just south of Savannah, nixed an E-SPLOST — the “e” stands for “education” — that would have generated $200 million for school construction projects. The tax failed by just 35 votes out of the 3,753 ballots cast.

***

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

‘STOP LOSING’ State Sen. Jason Esteves has not made any announcements about his political future yet. But the Atlanta Democrat laid out the significant challenge ahead for his party last night during a town hall meeting of the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus at The Gathering Spot in Atlanta

“We have to stop losing elections” he said. “That means organizing. That means getting out to vote, but that also means we have to actually talk about the issues that people care about.”

He added, “If we’re not talking about how to put money into pockets, grow your small business, create your small business, protect your family and make sure that your children have more opportunity than you have, then we’re not talking about the right things. That’s what we have to focus on.”

Esteves is on the list of potential candidates for governor in 2026. He has said he’ll make a final decision after the Legislative session wraps up in early April.

***

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

GEORGIA DOGE. Gov. Brian Kemp isn’t the only one making concessions to pass his priority legislation.

Sen. Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, compromised with Republicans and Democrats in the state House on Wednesday to advance Lt. Gov. Burt Jones’ priority bill aimed at cutting back on some state regulations. The legislation has been viewed as the Georgia version of the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency initiative.

Designed to give lawmakers more power to stop regulations proposed by state agencies, the bill would require any rule with an estimated economic impact of more than $1 million to be approved by the Legislature.

A House committee on Wednesday changed that to $3 million after state Rep. Saira Draper, D-Atlanta, noted a similar law in Florida had to be changed, in part, because of the number of regulations the state Legislature had to ratify.

“I find it quite ironic that this bill is supposed to deregulate and bring down red tape, as it says, but it’s causing so much additional regulation that they’re actually walking the bill back in Florida,” Draper said.

Republicans changed the bill to exempt lawmakers from having to ratify any agency rule used to comply with federal law.

The changes could be significant. A narrower version of the bill stalled in the House last year. But the amendments show House lawmakers might be more willing to pass it this year.

***

CARR’S CHARGE. Attorney General Chris Carr filed a brief supporting President Donald Trump’s executive order that invoked the Alien Enemies Act to deport Venezuelan immigrants that the White House accused of being members of the Tren de Aragua gang.

Carr, a GOP candidate for governor, filed the amicus brief after a federal judge issued an emergency order that requires the White House to stop using wartime powers to carry out deportations.

“Tren de Aragua is a violent, Venezuelan prison gang responsible for brutal and heinous crimes,” he said, “and its members who are here illegally should and will be removed. It’s common sense, and it’s the law.”

Following the order, officials say three planes carrying roughly 260 deported Venezuelans landed in El Salvador, where they were ushered into a massive prison.

Officials have offered little explanation about how the men were identified as gang members or what, if any, due process they received before being sent to El Salvador.

Carr has used his office to aggressively defend Trump’s decisions in court as he nears a likely showdown against Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, a longtime MAGA loyalist who hopes to win the president’s endorsement.

***

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

BYE-BYE BOGGS. Georgia Chief Justice Michael P. Boggs hit the road on Wednesday to preside over his final court session before resigning at the end of the month.

Boggs has been on the court since 2016 and was just reelected to another six-year term last year. But just a few weeks into his new term Boggs announced he was returning to private practice, giving Republican Gov. Brian Kemp a chance to appoint his replacement.

The court heard arguments in two cases on Wednesday at the Booth Western Art Museum in Cartersville, part of an annual tradition of the justices holding at least one special session outside of Atlanta.

While lawyers soon won’t need to flatter Boggs, that didn’t stop former State Bar President Lester Tate from acknowledging the chief justice shortly before the hearing began.

“You will be joining me on this side of the bench at some point, and I look forward to having a case with you or against you,” Tate said. “You have been an extremely dedicated servant and dear friend of mine as well, and so I wish you well.”

Boggs wasn’t the only judge to be honored Wednesday. Cartersville is the hometown of Robert Benham, who made history as Georgia’s first Black Supreme Court justice. Benham was in the audience and Boggs took time to single out his former colleague.

“Thank you for your kindness, your generosity, your service to our state,” he said.

***

Credit: Adam Beam/AJC Credit: Adam Beam/AJC

UNDER THE GOLD DOME. It’s the 33rd day of the legislative session. We’re 15 days away from Sine Die. Some of today’s happenings:

10 a.m.: House convenes. Lawmakers are expected to vote on Gov. Brian Kemp’s proposal to overhaul civil litigation rules.

10 a.m.: Senate convenes. Lawmakers could vote to approve Kemp’s brief suspension of the gas tax last year following Hurricane Helene.

2 p.m.: Senate Judiciary Committee meets to consider House Bill 447, which would create the crime of gift card theft.

***

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

LISTEN UP. Today on the “Politically Georgia” podcast, state Sen. Sonya Halpern, D-Atlanta, talks about a possible run for higher office. And the hosts discuss the latest from town hall meetings in Georgia that are providing tense moments for Democrats and Republicans alike.

You can listen and subscribe to the podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Have a question or comment for the show? Call the 24-hour “Politically Georgia” podcast hotline at 770-810-5297. We’ll play back your question and answer it during our next listener mailbag segment.

***

TODAY IN WASHINGTON:

President Donald Trump says he will sign an executive order today dismantling the Department of Education.

The U.S. House and Senate are out for the week.

***

SHOUTOUTS. Want a birthday shoutout in the Politically Georgia newsletter? There’s a form for that! Click here to submit the shoutouts. It’s not just birthdays. We’re also interested in new jobs, engagements, birth announcements, etc.

***

AS ALWAYS, send your best scoops, gossip and insider info to greg.bluestein@ajc.com, tia.mitchell@ajc.com, patricia.murphy@ajc.com and adam.beam@ajc.com.