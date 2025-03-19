GOP divisions derail ‘religious liberty’ vote in Georgia for now

Republican state Rep. Deborah Silcox, who represents a swing Sandy Springs district, voted against the bill after her effort to add an antidiscrimination clause was rejected by the GOP-led committee. She was joined by state Rep. Stan Gunter, R-Blairsville.

The 7-5 vote against the measure set off a frenzy in the committee, which quickly moved to adjourn. The swift decision means that supporters can bring the bill, which cleared the Senate along party lines, up for another vote as soon as Thursday.

Religious conservatives in Georgia have long pushed to pass the legislation, modeled after the federal Religious Freedom Restoration Act of 1993, to provide an extra layer of legal protection for people of faith from government interference.

But critics have framed the legislation as a thinly veiled effort to sanction discrimination against LGBTQ Georgians and warned that its passage could bring steep economic backlash.

Gov. Nathan Deal cited that argument in 2016 when he vetoed the legislation, a move that infuriated his party’s base. At a panel discussion this month, he said he nixed it because it was an attempt to target same-sex marriage with “good-sounding religious aura.”

That’s why Silcox and other lawmakers have pushed for antidiscrimination protections in the measure, something that Republican state Sen. Ed Setzler, the bill’s sponsor, and other advocates say would weaken it.

“We’ve shown this does not discriminate,” Setzler said.

Critics of the legislation say the refusal to include specific protections against discrimination is telling.

“What does that tell me?” she asked at the hearing. “That tells me this is going to be used as a sword, and not the shield the federal government intended it to be. This threatens the community it claims to protect.”