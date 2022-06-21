ajc logo
X

Politically Georgia podcast: Racing to the runoff elections

People walk through the ramp at the Voter Registration & Elections in Dekalb during the first day of early voting on Monday, June 13, 2022. Votes are underway in metro Atlanta for runoff races. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
People walk through the ramp at the Voter Registration & Elections in Dekalb during the first day of early voting on Monday, June 13, 2022. Votes are underway in metro Atlanta for runoff races. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Politics
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago

In this special edition of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy look at the dynamics shaping Tuesday’s runoff elections -- including Stacey Abrams’ decision to take sides in three statewide races.

Plus, our political insiders preview the Jan. 6 committee hearing featuring Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. And they follow up on Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker’s response to reports about his previously unacknowledged children.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

About the Authors

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter
Follow Patricia Murphy on twitter
Editors' Picks
Hawks looking to develop ‘hard-hat’ mindset8h ago
Beltline’s Westside Trail is a flourishing new mural hotspot
21h ago
Piedmont University president to retire amid upheaval
1h ago
2 dead, 4 injured in Florida family’s single-car crash in Cherokee
12h ago
2 dead, 4 injured in Florida family’s single-car crash in Cherokee
12h ago
Georgia election worker to testify at Tuesday’s Jan. 6 hearing
13h ago
The Latest
U.S. House subcommittee rejects Biden plan to close Savannah military facility
13h ago
Georgia election worker to testify at Tuesday’s Jan. 6 hearing
13h ago
Foster children housed in child welfare offices; officials work to end practice
23h ago
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top