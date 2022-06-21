Politically Georgia podcast: Racing to the runoff elections

In this special edition of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy look at the dynamics shaping Tuesday’s runoff elections -- including Stacey Abrams’ decision to take sides in three statewide races.
Plus, our political insiders preview the Jan. 6 committee hearing featuring Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. And they follow up on Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker’s response to reports about his previously unacknowledged children.
Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.
You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”
Editors' Picks
The Latest