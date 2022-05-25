Politically Georgia podcast: Kemp, Raffensperger derail Trump’s revenge tour

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Politically Georgia podcast, AJC political insiders Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy cover Gov. Brian Kemp’s victory and former U.S. Sen. David Perdue’s defeat in the Georgia primary elections.
Plus, our team discusses how Georgia voters rebuked former President Donald Trump’s attempt to reshape the GOP in the state.
Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.
You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”
Editors' Picks