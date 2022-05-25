ajc logo
Politically Georgia podcast: Kemp, Raffensperger derail Trump’s revenge tour

Governor Brian Kemp delivers his election night party speech backed by his wife and children (from left) Lucy, Jarrett, First Lady Marty Kemp, and Amy at the College Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Politically Georgia podcast, AJC political insiders Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy cover Gov. Brian Kemp’s victory and former U.S. Sen. David Perdue’s defeat in the Georgia primary elections.

Plus, our team discusses how Georgia voters rebuked former President Donald Trump’s attempt to reshape the GOP in the state.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

About the Authors

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter
Follow Patricia Murphy on twitter
