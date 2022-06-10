ajc logo
Politically Georgia: Will mass shootings change GOP stance on guns?

Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Ga., right, standing with Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., left, speaks during a protest near Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, sponsored by Everytown for Gun Safety and its grassroots networks, Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action. Protesters are demanding that Congress act on gun safety issues. McBath lost her 17-year-old son, Jordan Davis, after a man complaining about loud music opened fire on a car of teens at a Jacksonville, Florida, gas station in 2012. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Politics
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy delve into the details of the latest push to pass new gun restrictions after more horrific mass shootings.

Plus, our insiders discuss Georgia’s role in the Jan. 6 committee hearings and how Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger will factor into the investigation of the insurrection.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

