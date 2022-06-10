Politically Georgia: Will mass shootings change GOP stance on guns?

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy delve into the details of the latest push to pass new gun restrictions after more horrific mass shootings.
Plus, our insiders discuss Georgia’s role in the Jan. 6 committee hearings and how Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger will factor into the investigation of the insurrection.
Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”
