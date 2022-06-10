Politically Georgia: Will mass shootings change GOP stance on guns?

Combined Shape Caption

Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Ga., right, standing with Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., left, speaks during a protest near Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, sponsored by Everytown for Gun Safety and its grassroots networks, Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action. Protesters are demanding that Congress act on gun safety issues. McBath lost her 17-year-old son, Jordan Davis, after a man complaining about loud music opened fire on a car of teens at a Jacksonville, Florida, gas station in 2012. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)