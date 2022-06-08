ajc logo
Politically Georgia podcast: Battle for Georgia runoffs is underway

Jeremy Hunt, left, and Chris West, right, participate in Georgia's Second Congressional District republican primary election runoff debates on Monday, June 6, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Politically Georgia podcast, AJC political insiders Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy recap the Republican runoff debates in Georgia’s 2nd, 6th and 10th Congressional Districts and the statewide Democrat runoff races for Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of State.

Plus, our insiders discuss Stacey Abrams’ endorsements in some of the down-ticket races and whether those endorsements will prove to be risky moves by the Democratic candidate for governor.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

