Politically Georgia podcast: Battle for Georgia runoffs is underway

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Politically Georgia podcast, AJC political insiders Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy recap the Republican runoff debates in Georgia’s 2nd, 6th and 10th Congressional Districts and the statewide Democrat runoff races for Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of State.
Plus, our insiders discuss Stacey Abrams’ endorsements in some of the down-ticket races and whether those endorsements will prove to be risky moves by the Democratic candidate for governor.
