Politically Georgia podcast: Abortion ruling squeezes state leaders

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss the pressure from officials and advocates who want Gov. Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams to take more strident positions on abortion.
Plus, our insiders take a closer look at the fallout from the latest testimony in the Jan. 6 committee hearings.
