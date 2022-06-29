ajc logo
Politically Georgia podcast: Abortion ruling squeezes state leaders

Abortion rights activists marched to Underground Atlanta from the Georgia Capitol on Friday, June 24, 2022. The protest follows the Supreme Court‚Äôs overturning of Roe v Wade. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss the pressure from officials and advocates who want Gov. Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams to take more strident positions on abortion.

Plus, our insiders take a closer look at the fallout from the latest testimony in the Jan. 6 committee hearings.

