Politically Georgia Podcast: Perdue presses Kemp on abortion

David Perdue has found another wedge issue to challenge Gov. Brian Kemp.
On this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy explore how Perdue is using the Supreme Court’s draft opinion on abortion to pressure Kemp from his right flank - and how it’s already redefined Stacey Abrams’ campaign.
Plus, our team digs deeper into Georgia’s record incentive package and the aftermath of a transgender law that passed even though senators didn’t have a chance to read it.
