ajc logo
X

Politically Georgia Podcast: Perdue presses Kemp on abortion

Hundreds participated in the anti-abortion Georgia March for Life on Wednesday, marking the anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

caption arrowCaption
Hundreds participated in the anti-abortion Georgia March for Life on Wednesday, marking the anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Politics
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

David Perdue has found another wedge issue to challenge Gov. Brian Kemp.

On this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy explore how Perdue is using the Supreme Court’s draft opinion on abortion to pressure Kemp from his right flank - and how it’s already redefined Stacey Abrams’ campaign.

Plus, our team digs deeper into Georgia’s record incentive package and the aftermath of a transgender law that passed even though senators didn’t have a chance to read it.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

More from Politically Georgia

About the Authors

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter
Follow Patricia Murphy on twitter
Editors' Picks
The Latest
OPINION: My (almost) perfectly normal day with Marjorie Taylor Greene
6m ago
Voter check-in computers come back online after outage in Georgia
18h ago
Opinion: Abortion suddenly takes center stage in 2022
23h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top