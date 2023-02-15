X
Politically Georgia: Nikki Haley enters the 2024 chat

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Can Nikki Haley mount a real threat to Donald Trump’s comeback bid?

In the latest Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss how the race for 2024 is putting an early emphasis on the South.

Plus, your hosts detail what to expect when Fulton County Judge Robert McBurney releases portions of the grand jury’s report on whether Trump and his allies broke the law when trying to overturn the 2020 election. And they discuss more culture wars at the Capitol.

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

