Fulton judge: Portions of Trump grand jury report to be released this week

McBurney rejected arguments from the news media companies that the final report is a court record and therefore subject to public disclosure. But he noted that the special grand jurors themselves recommended the report’s publication and that the law says if that happens, he must order its publication.

”But, as with many things in the law, it is not that simple,” McBurney wrote.

Even though lawyers for targets of the probe did not appear to argue on behalf of their clients, McBurney said the rights of future defendants still need to be protected.

Willis did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Tom Clyde, who argued on behalf of the media organizations, was not immediately available for comment. Either side could appeal the ruling,

The special purpose grand jury was largely controlled by the DA’s office and defense lawyers were not allowed to appear and argue on behalf of any of the investigation’s targets, he said. Moreover, “potential future defendants were not able to present evidence outside the scope of what the district attorney asked them.” And they could not call their own witnesses to rebut what other witnesses said about them and they had no ability to present mitigating evidence, McBurney wrote.

“Put differently, there was very limited due process in this process for those who might now be named as indictment-worthy in the final report,” he wrote. “That does not mean that the District Attorney’s investigative process was flawed or improper or in any way unconstitutional. By all appearances, the special purpose grand jury did its work by the book.”

So the publication of the final report’s recommendations of who should be indicted will be kept under wraps because “fundamental fairness requires this,” the judge wrote. “(T)hose recommendations are for the district attorney’s eyes only – for now.”

McBurney added that because the grand jury did not identify the witnesses who it believed lied under oath, that section can be publicly disclosed at this time.

The special grand jury was seated in May to help Willis with her criminal investigation, launched two years ago this month, that centered on Trump’s leaked phone conversation with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. During that Jan. 2, 2021, phone call, Trump pressed Raffensperger to “find” 11,780 votes, enough to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s narrow victory to in Georgia.

The probe has since expanded to include the appointment of a slate of 16 “alternate” Republican electors, testimony Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and others gave to Georgia lawmakers and a breach of elections data in Coffee County, Ga., among other events between Nov. 2020 and Jan. 2021.