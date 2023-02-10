X
Dark Mode Toggle

Politically Georgia: Kemp tries to grow his clout ahead of 2024

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Politics
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
8 minutes ago

What is Gov. Brian Kemp doing to stay in the mix in 2024?

Politically Georgia podcast hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss the steps he’s taking to influence the race for the White House.

Plus, our insiders cover Vice President Kamala Harris’s visit to Georgia Tech where she discussed climate change and atmospheric science.

Greg and Patricia also answer your questions from the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at (770)810-5297. You’ll also hear who’s up and who’s down for the week.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

About the Authors

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter
Follow Patricia Murphy on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: Robb Cohen Photography & Video

The Jolt: Gun law linked to Music Midtown cancelation unlikely to change2h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

2nd Gwinnett teenager found dead this week from same high school
17h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia schools wrestle with the potential and pitfalls of ChatGPT
38m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Class 2A blog: Where boys teams stand entering region tournaments
22h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Class 2A blog: Where boys teams stand entering region tournaments
22h ago

OPINION: How would the new ‘Buckhead City’ bill work? Shhhh, it’s a secret
2h ago
The Latest
Capitol Recap: Ex-Georgia officials face investigation over trip to Europe
2h ago
OPINION: How would the new ‘Buckhead City’ bill work? Shhhh, it’s a secret
2h ago
Potential Fulton charges put Trump in tough political spot
3h ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Burt Bacharach leaves behind lush trove of romantic songs
15h ago
Atlanta organizations offer ways to help offer aid after massive Turkey earthquake
Valentine’s Day, Super Bowl fun and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
19h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top