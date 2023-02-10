Politically Georgia: Kemp tries to grow his clout ahead of 2024

What is Gov. Brian Kemp doing to stay in the mix in 2024?
Politically Georgia podcast hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss the steps he’s taking to influence the race for the White House.
Plus, our insiders cover Vice President Kamala Harris’s visit to Georgia Tech where she discussed climate change and atmospheric science.
Greg and Patricia also answer your questions from the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at (770)810-5297. You’ll also hear who’s up and who’s down for the week.
