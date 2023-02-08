Harris to press Biden’s ‘finish the job’ message with Atlanta stop

Harris’ visit is part of a spree of stops around the nation to press the White House’s agenda – and, if his address was any indication – directly confront Republicans who oppose his plans.

One of the most stunning moments took place when Biden accused the GOP of threatening to curtail the Medicare and Social Security programs – a reference to a proposal by Republican U.S. Sen. Rick Scott – triggering his critics to scream their objections to his claim.

Among them was U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, who was seen on camera shouting: “Liar!”

Rather than ignore the heckling, Biden urged her and others to “contact my office” for evidence of his assertion.

Amid more grumbling from Republicans, Biden leaned into the confrontation. He said he took the backlash as a sign that Republicans agreed to safeguard the programs.

“I tell you, I enjoy conversion,” Biden said, straying from his prepared remarks. “So folks, as we all apparently agree, Social Security, Medicare is off the books now, right? … Alright. We got unanimity.”

Harris returns to Georgia after she and Biden steered clear of the state through much of the midterm campaign, wary of damaging Democrats in tough election battles.

Biden’s approval ratings have been underwater in Georgia since January 2022, one reason that U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock distanced himself from the president throughout his reelection campaign.

The latest Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll, released last month, showed about 35% of Georgia voters approve of the way Biden is handling his job, compared with nearly 60% who disapprove.

It also showed a key bloc of liberals and independents retain doubts about Biden, who became the first Democratic presidential nominee to carry Georgia in nearly three decades when he bested Donald Trump by fewer than 12,000 votes.

Still, state Republicans have yet to coalesce around Trump or another GOP rival to Biden, who returned to Georgia for the first time in roughly a year on Jan. 15 when he delivered a sermon at Ebenezer Baptist Church in a show of unity with Warnock.