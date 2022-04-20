ajc logo
Politically Georgia: Marjorie Taylor Greene and Georgia voting rights head to court

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
52 minutes ago

More than two years after it was recorded, we finally heard Gov. Brian Kemp’s court testimony explaining his past concerns about minority voter turnout efforts by Democrats.

And in a separate case, a federal judge rules a challenge to U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s candidacy can go forward.

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Politically Georgia podcast, AJC Political Insider Patricia Murphy is joined by AJC state government reporter Mark Niesse, who heard Kemp’s comments inside the courtroom.

Plus, our team explains why there’s been a dramatic drop in automatic voter registrations in Georgia and how it might impact the primary elections.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

About the Author

Follow Patricia Murphy on twitter

Patricia Murphy joined the AJC in 2020 from CQ Roll Call, where she was a a nationally syndicated political columnist. She has also covered national politics for The Daily Beast, AOL's Politics Daily, and founded Citizen Jane Politics. She graduated from Vanderbilt University and holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.

