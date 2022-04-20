Politically Georgia: Marjorie Taylor Greene and Georgia voting rights head to court

More than two years after it was recorded, we finally heard Gov. Brian Kemp’s court testimony explaining his past concerns about minority voter turnout efforts by Democrats.
And in a separate case, a federal judge rules a challenge to U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s candidacy can go forward.
In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Politically Georgia podcast, AJC Political Insider Patricia Murphy is joined by AJC state government reporter Mark Niesse, who heard Kemp’s comments inside the courtroom.
Plus, our team explains why there’s been a dramatic drop in automatic voter registrations in Georgia and how it might impact the primary elections.
