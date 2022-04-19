ajc logo
X

Federal judge allows effort to disqualify Marjorie Greene from ballot to proceed

March 26, 2022 Commerce - U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks during a rally for Georgia GOP candidates at Banks County Dragway in Commerce on Saturday, March 26, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Combined ShapeCaption
March 26, 2022 Commerce - U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks during a rally for Georgia GOP candidates at Banks County Dragway in Commerce on Saturday, March 26, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
A state administrative court hearing on the challenge is scheduled for Friday

A federal judge has denied U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s request to block a challenge of her eligibility to run for a second term in office.

That challenge, filed by five voters in Greene’s 14th Congressional District, is slated for a hearing in a Georgia administrative court on Friday. Attorneys for the voters plan to argue that Greene’s actions leading up to and on the day of the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot make her ineligible to serve, citing a Civil War-era provision in the Constitution that bars members of Congress who supported an insurrection from returning to their seats.

Judge Amy Totenberg of the Northern District of Georgia wrote that the voters’ challenge is serious and deserves a full vetting.

“This case raises novel and complex constitutional issues of public interest and import,” she wrote.

Greene has said she had no role in the attack on the Capitol, and no evidence has been published to date by law enforcement or congressional committees linking her to it. Her spokesman did not immediately respond to an email and text message asking for reaction late Monday to the judge’s decision.

Right around the time Totenberg’s ruling became public, Greene was interviewed by Fox News’ Tucker Carlson about the challenge to her candidacy. She described it as a political attack.

“Now they filed a lawsuit because they’re trying to rip my name off of the ballot and steal my district’s ability to re-elect me and send me back to Congress,” she said.

Free Speech For People, a self-described pro-democracy organization, is leading the effort to disqualify Greene and four other conservative U.S. House members, accusing them of helping plan or facilitate the Capitol attack. Our Revolution, a political organization that spun out of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign, is also involved.

In addition to wanting Greene kicked off the ballot, the groups have also made it clear that a main goal of their effort is to force her to answer questions under oath about the Capitol riot.

“Everything I’ve read says Rep. Greene was involved in the Jan. 6th insurrection that was trying to override everything I believe in — Our Constitution, how we run elections, and how our government is set up,” Michael Rasbury, one of the voters named in the challenge, said in a news release. “She should not be on the ballot.”

At the center of the challenge is a provision in the 14th Amendment that says members of Congress cannot keep their seats if they engaged in an act of insurrection or rebellion against the government.

Attorneys for Greene argued that two laws passed by Congress in the years following the Civil War created permanent amnesty from this provision. A North Carolina judge agreed with that line of thinking and threw out a similar challenge regarding U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn.

Totenberg wrote Monday that her counterpart was wrong. If Congress wanted to permanently invalidate the insurrectionist language from ever being applied or enforced again, lawmakers needed to amend the Constitution instead of passing immunity legislation, she said.

“The far more plausible reading is that Congress’s grant of amnesty only applied to past conduct,” Totenberg wrote.

Now that she has allowed the case to proceed, an administrative law judge will move forward with a review of the challenge. The judge will eventually submit recommendations to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who will make a final ruling on Greene’s eligibility.

ExploreGroup hopes to use Constitution’s ban on ‘insurrectionists’ to disqualify Greene

About the Author

Follow Tia Mitchell on facebookFollow Tia Mitchell on twitter

Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington correspondent. In this role, she writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.

Editors' Picks
Tuesday morning off to a chilly start

TUESDAY’S WEATHER: Chilly but sunny before big midweek warmup1h ago
041822 Stone Mountain: Druid Hills sophomore Santiago Gonzalez-Cassavoy holds a sign reading, “Fix Our School!,” showing support of school renovations outside of the DeKalb County School System Administrative and Instructional Complex during a DeKalb County Board of Education meeting Monday, April 18, 2022, in Stone Mountain, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

DeKalb school board favors districtwide fixes over Druid Hills repairs
2h ago
A'hmaud Griffin (lef) was allegedly abducted by Travis Diquail Griffin in an apartment in Waynesboro, authorities said. The child is believed to be in extreme danger.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

BREAKING: Amber Alert issued for missing Georgia 4-month-old
2h ago
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in her downtown office on Thursday, February 3, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

NEW DETAILS: Fulton DA clarifies timeline for witness testimony in Trump probe
2h ago
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in her downtown office on Thursday, February 3, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

NEW DETAILS: Fulton DA clarifies timeline for witness testimony in Trump probe
2h ago
ajc.com

Security guard killed in shooting at SW Atlanta strip mall
1h ago
The Latest
Kemp races to slam door on Perdue’s insurgent challenge
2h ago
Kemp defends comments about minority voter registration in court
17h ago
Did Georgia weaken automatic voter registration?
21h ago
Featured
Half as many Georgians opted to register at driver’s license offices last year compared with 2020, a drop from 79% to 39%. The sharp decrease indicates that automatic voter registration is no longer working as it had in the past. AJC FILE

Did Georgia weaken automatic voter registration?
21h ago
Rivian CEO reportedly warns about supply chain issues
17h ago
Atlanta mayor’s transition team recommends policies in public safety, ethics
16h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top