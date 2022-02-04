Hamburger icon
Politically Georgia: David Perdue goes all in with Donald Trump

Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., takes a selfie with President Donald Trump during the seventh inning of Game 5 of the baseball World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Credit: File

By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
If there was any doubt about David Perdue’s strategy to unseat Gov. Brian Kemp, it’s clear now.

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, host Greg Bluestein and political insider Patricia Murphy break down the focus on Donald Trump, Stacey Abrams’ huge fundraising figures and the pressure on Republican Senate candidates not named Herschel Walker.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify,Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

