Politically Georgia: David Perdue goes all in with Donald Trump

If there was any doubt about David Perdue’s strategy to unseat Gov. Brian Kemp, it’s clear now.
In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, host Greg Bluestein and political insider Patricia Murphy break down the focus on Donald Trump, Stacey Abrams’ huge fundraising figures and the pressure on Republican Senate candidates not named Herschel Walker.
