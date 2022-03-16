Politically Georgia: Crossover Day at the Capitol, Abrams hits the campaign trail

The Politically Georgia podcast by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, went to the Gold Dome for Crossover Day.
In this episode, AJC political insiders Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy dig into the bills that should survive the General Assembly’s internal deadline to get legislation through at least one chamber.
Plus, our team was there to see Stacey Abrams’ first stop on the campaign trail. They discuss the new approaches the Democrat is taking and the attacks that have Brian Kemp supporters furious.
