Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Politically Georgia: Crossover Day at the Capitol, Abrams hits the campaign trail

State Rep. James Burchett, the sponsor of HB 1464, speaks to State Rep. Steve Tarvin moments after the dinner break during the Crossover day on Legislative day 28 at the State Capitol on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

caption arrowCaption
State Rep. James Burchett, the sponsor of HB 1464, speaks to State Rep. Steve Tarvin moments after the dinner break during the Crossover day on Legislative day 28 at the State Capitol on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Politics
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago

The Politically Georgia podcast by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, went to the Gold Dome for Crossover Day.

In this episode, AJC political insiders Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy dig into the bills that should survive the General Assembly’s internal deadline to get legislation through at least one chamber.

Plus, our team was there to see Stacey Abrams’ first stop on the campaign trail. They discuss the new approaches the Democrat is taking and the attacks that have Brian Kemp supporters furious.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

More from Politically Georgia

About the Authors

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter
Follow Patricia Murphy on twitter
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Georgia House approves elections bill allowing for more investigations
7h ago
Georgia Senate votes to increase their own term lengths from two years to four
9h ago
Bill cracking down on crimes committed at protests heads to Georgia House
11h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top