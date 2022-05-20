ajc logo
X

Politically Georgia: Contenders sharpen their final attacks

Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks in Ringgold, Ga., on Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Matt Hamilton/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)

caption arrowCaption
Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks in Ringgold, Ga., on Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Matt Hamilton/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)

Politics
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, AJC political insiders Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy talk about Gov. Brian’s Kemp closing strategy to rout former Senator David Perdue and avoid a runoff after the Georgia primaries.

Plus, why Herschel Walker is so confident of a primary win, and what Stacey Abrams’ campaign is doing to get a head start on the race to November.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

About the Authors

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter
Follow Patricia Murphy on twitter
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Georgia primaries will define a messy November election
23m ago
Judge reinstates candidacy of Georgia Senate contender
11h ago
Jan. 6 committee seeks info from Loudermilk regarding tour on eve of Capitol riot
14h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top