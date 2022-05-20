Politically Georgia: Contenders sharpen their final attacks

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, AJC political insiders Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy talk about Gov. Brian’s Kemp closing strategy to rout former Senator David Perdue and avoid a runoff after the Georgia primaries.
Plus, why Herschel Walker is so confident of a primary win, and what Stacey Abrams’ campaign is doing to get a head start on the race to November.
