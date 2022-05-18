Politically Georgia: Has David Perdue’s campaign collapsed?

With less than a week to go before the election, Gov. Brian Kemp seems to be doing everything he can to finish off David Perdue.
In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, AJC political insiders Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy look at the steps Kemp is taking to avoid a June runoff against Perdue.
Plus, our team looks at why some Democrats are crossing over to vote in the Republican primary.
