Politically Georgia: Has David Perdue’s campaign collapsed?

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp reacts to a question during the first debate of the GOP Republican primary for governor at the installations of WSB-TV in Atlanta. Sunday, April 24, 2022. Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Politics
45 minutes ago

With less than a week to go before the election, Gov. Brian Kemp seems to be doing everything he can to finish off David Perdue.

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, AJC political insiders Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy look at the steps Kemp is taking to avoid a June runoff against Perdue.

Plus, our team looks at why some Democrats are crossing over to vote in the Republican primary.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

