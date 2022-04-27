Politically Georgia: Why Kemp’s lead over Perdue is growing

Gov. Brian Kemp leads former Senator David Perdue 53% to 27% according to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll of likely Republican primary voters.
In the episode of the Politically Georgia podcast from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, AJC political insiders Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy break down the poll numbers in the race for governor, U.S. Senate and other down-ticket contests. Plus, our team looks at which races are likely to go to a runoff.
Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.
You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”
Editors' Picks