Politically Georgia: Why Kemp’s lead over Perdue is growing

Former Sen. David Perdue answers a question to the panelist during the gubernatorial GOP debate at the headquarters of the WSB on Sunday, April 24, 2022. The two candidates did not stop attacking each other during the debate just as they did during the campaign.Sunday, April 24, 2022. Miguel Martinez/miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Former Sen. David Perdue answers a question to the panelist during the gubernatorial GOP debate at the headquarters of the WSB on Sunday, April 24, 2022.

Politics
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago

Gov. Brian Kemp leads former Senator David Perdue 53% to 27% according to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll of likely Republican primary voters.

In the episode of the Politically Georgia podcast from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, AJC political insiders Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy break down the poll numbers in the race for governor, U.S. Senate and other down-ticket contests. Plus, our team looks at which races are likely to go to a runoff.

About the Authors

Featured
