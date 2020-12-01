Podcast: The brutal infighting in the Georgia GOP

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify
In this episode of Politically Georgia, the latest in Georgia politics. Host Greg Bluestein and AJC statehouse veteran James Salzer discuss the ongoing friction within Georgia’s Republican party, how President Trump is fueling a rift in Georgia at the worst time for Republicans, and a look at how all of this impacts the upcoming runoff races for the state’s two Senate races.
