Podcast: The brutal infighting in the Georgia GOP

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2018, file photo, then-Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp, left, walks with President Donald Trump as Trump arrives for a rally in Macon , Ga. President Trump said Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 he was “ashamed” for endorsing the Republican governor of Georgia after he lost in the state to Democrat Joe Biden. Trump said on Fox News that Gov. Brian Kemp has “done absolutely nothing” to question the state’s results.. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
Credit: John Bazemore

Politics | 1 hour ago
By Bria Felicien, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The latest in Georgia politics, hosted by Greg Bluestein

In this episode of Politically Georgia, the latest in Georgia politics. Host Greg Bluestein and AJC statehouse veteran James Salzer discuss the ongoing friction within Georgia’s Republican party, how President Trump is fueling a rift in Georgia at the worst time for Republicans, and a look at how all of this impacts the upcoming runoff races for the state’s two Senate races.

Bria Felicien

Bria Felicien is a published author and staff writer at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She produces podcasts for the AJC.

