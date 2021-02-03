X

Podcast: Georgia voter poll, voter ID proposals, Marjorie Taylor Greene

By Bria Felicien, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
On this episode, the latest in Georgia politics

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, host Greg Bluestein and AJC political columnist Patricia Murphy discuss a recent poll of Georgia voters. The AJC conducted a poll following the 2020 Georgia elections, when the state voted Democratic for president for the first time since 1992 and two GOP incumbents were swept in runoffs that flipped control of the U.S. Senate. The AJC poll involved 858 registered Georgia voters and was conducted Jan. 17-28 by the University of Georgia’s School of Public and International Affairs. The margin of error is 4.2 percentage points. Listen to analysis of the results, including topics like proposed voter ID changes for absentee ballots and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

