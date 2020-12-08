X

Podcast: A high-stakes weekend in Georgia politics

Loeffler, Warnock face off in heated debate
Politics | 1 hour ago
By Bria Felicien, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
On this episode, what happened when the nation’s focus turned to Georgia

In this episode of Politically Georgia, host Greg Bluestein and AJC politics reporter Patricia Murphy discuss what happened when the nation’s focus turned to Georgia politics. From heated and solo debates, continued tension between the Georgia governor and the president of the United States and more.

The AJC recently launched AJC Senate Watch, a new feature designed to help readers sort through claims being made by candidates in the Senate runoff election in Georgia on Jan. 5. Senate Watch looks closely at what the candidates and campaigns are saying about their opponents and pointing out the facts and distortions.

