Podcast: A high-stakes weekend in Georgia politics

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify
In this episode of Politically Georgia, host Greg Bluestein and AJC politics reporter Patricia Murphy discuss what happened when the nation’s focus turned to Georgia politics. From heated and solo debates, continued tension between the Georgia governor and the president of the United States and more.
The AJC recently launched AJC Senate Watch, a new feature designed to help readers sort through claims being made by candidates in the Senate runoff election in Georgia on Jan. 5. Senate Watch looks closely at what the candidates and campaigns are saying about their opponents and pointing out the facts and distortions.
More from Politically Georgia:
- Nation’s focus on Georgia elections, Senate races this weekend
- Georgia election results and Senate runoffs
- Podcast: Analyzing results of recent poll of Georgia voters
- 2020 Census: What’s at stake in Georgia as U.S. population counted
- The biggest question marks ahead of Georgia’s 2020 election season
- Everything you need to know about Georgia’s new coronavirus guidelines
- Georgia Politics Podcasts