Players to watch in the 2023 General Assembly session

SENATE

Sen. John Kennedy, R-Macon: The central Georgia lawyer was first elected to the Senate in 2014 and rose quickly, serving as a gubernatorial floor leader and majority caucus chairman, where he helped the Senate Republican majority raise money to support the party’s incumbents and candidates. He led the Senate Redistricting Committee, which redrew political lines in 2021 to ensure the GOP maintained its majority. He will replace Miller, who lost his bid for lieutenant governor last year. The president pro tem is second in charge of the Senate.

Sen. Steve Gooch, R-Dahlonega: He was first elected to the state Senate in 2010 and served as the majority caucus whip from 2014 until his election as majority leader in November. Before being elected as whip, he served as the Senate Transportation Committee chairman. Gooch has spent much of the past few legislative sessions lobbying to expand broadband access in rural parts of the state, something given a major boost in recent years by federal funding.

Sen. Blake Tillery, R-Vidalia: First elected to the Senate in 2016, Tillery rose quickly to head the chamber’s budget committee, taking over in 2020 after longtime Appropriations Chairman Jack Hill died. His first budget involved helping to cut state spending by 10% because of expectations that revenue would decline during the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year he was in the opposite situation: with record revenue came record spending. A fiscal conservative, Tillery is the General Assembly’s budget veteran now, with the longtime appropriations staff directors of both the House and Senate leaving their jobs last year and House Appropriations Chairman Terry England retiring.

Sen. Gloria Butler, D-Stone Mountain: A retiree who was first elected to the Senate in 1998, Butler was picked by colleagues for a second term as minority leader in November. Butler is the first woman to lead the party in the Senate, previously serving as chairwoman of the chamber’s Democratic caucus. Butler was one of 16 state electors who voted for Biden and has long been active in party political and legislative initiatives.

Others: Senate Majority Whip Randy Robertson, R-Cataula; Senate Majority Caucus Chairman Jason Anavitarte, R-Dallas; Senate Minority Whip Harold Jones, D-Augusta; Senate Democratic Caucus Chairwoman Elena Parent, D-Atlanta.

HOUSE

Rep. Jon Burns, R-Newington: Burns, first elected to the General Assembly in 2004, has served as majority leader since 2015. He is expected to be elected speaker Monday, less than two months after longtime House Speaker David Ralston’s death. He and Ralston have some similarities. Like Ralston, Burns has been a champion for rural Georgia, a prerequisite for a House speaker. He’s also seen, like Ralston, as level-headed and plain-spoken in a chamber that can be raucous and fractious at times. Burns overcame a challenge in his caucus from state Rep. Barry Fleming, a Republican from Harlem who sought to become speaker with the support of some of the House’s more conservative members.

Rep. Jan Jones, R-Milton: A smart, stable leader from a politically important part of metro Atlanta, Jones became the state’s first female House speaker when Ralston died. She will return to the post she has held, speaker pro tem — essentially second in charge of the House — after Burns is elected speaker this week. A former journalist and marketing executive, Jones has been able to win reelection at the edge of a part of metro Atlanta that is trending Democratic.

Rep. Chuck Efstration, R-Dacula: The Gwinnett County lawyer takes on a new role as majority leader after serving as head of the House Judiciary Committee, where he pushed a wide array of legislation, including changes in ethics laws, the repeal of the state’s citizen’s arrest law and passage of a hate-crimes statute. Now his job will be to lead a Republican caucus that is slightly smaller than it was before the November election but still very much in charge of the chamber.

Rep. James Beverly, D-Macon: Following an election in which Democrats inched a bit closer to control of the chamber, the party’s House caucus elected Beverly to a second term as minority leader. Beverly, an optometrist first elected in 2011, has been a strong voice for the party’s positions and helped the caucus raise big money over the past year, which is important in a chamber where Republicans have always had a huge funding advantage at election time.

Rep. Matt Hatchett, R-Dublin: The new House Appropriations chairman was chosen last month to replace England, who had run the budget committee for more than a decade before deciding to retire in 2022. The committee plays a key role in deciding how the state spends more than $30 billion a year for programs, projects and services, including K-12 education, colleges, roads, prisons, law enforcement and parks. He also served as chairman of the House Republican Trust, which raised more than $4.5 million in the most recent election cycle for GOP House candidates.

Others: Rules Chairman Richard Smith, R-Columbus; Health and Human Services Chairwoman Sharon Cooper, R-Marietta; House Minority Whip Sam Park, D-Lawrenceville; Majority Caucus Chairman Bruce Williamson, R-Monroe.