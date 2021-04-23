Permanent daylight saving time bill signed into law in Georgia

Gov. Brian Kemp has signed a bill for Georgia to switch to daylight saving time year-round, but don’t expect time changes to stop anytime soon.
The law will only go into effect if Congress lifts a federal prohibition on states making daylight saving time permanent.
Kemp signed the measure, Senate Bill 100, on Wednesday after it cleared the General Assembly last month. He didn’t comment on the legislation.
Supporters of the bill said Georgians would be better off if they didn’t have to spring forward and fall back every year, a practice that contributes to sleep deprivation, health problems and traffic accidents.
But its opponents preferred permanent standard time, which is currently observed during four winter months. They argued that standard time provides more light in the morning for school children and farmers, and that it would increase productivity.
Daylight saving time won the debate among legislators who preferred later sunsets and more time for outdoor leisure activities after work. The bill passed the Senate 45-6 and the House 111-48.