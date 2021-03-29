Georgia House passes permanent Daylight Savings time bill

The state House of Representatives Monday approved Senate Bill 100, which could eventually switch Georgia to year-round Daylight Savings Time. It’s the Legislature’s latest attempt to end the twice-annual changing of the clocks that annoys many residents.

For more than a century the United States and other countries have alternated between Standard Time and Daylight Savings Time, requiring residents to set their clocks forward an hour in the spring and back an hour in the fall. The practice was designed to grant an “extra” hour of daylight in the evening for work from spring through early fall. It gained additional support beginning in the 1970 as a way to conserve energy.