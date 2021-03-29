Georgia House passes permanent Daylight Savings time bill

Tired of changing the clock twice a year? Can’t remember what “spring forward” and “fall back” actually mean? Georgia lawmakers feel your pain.
The state House of Representatives Monday approved Senate Bill 100, which could eventually switch Georgia to year-round Daylight Savings Time. It’s the Legislature’s latest attempt to end the twice-annual changing of the clocks that annoys many residents.
For more than a century the United States and other countries have alternated between Standard Time and Daylight Savings Time, requiring residents to set their clocks forward an hour in the spring and back an hour in the fall. The practice was designed to grant an “extra” hour of daylight in the evening for work from spring through early fall. It gained additional support beginning in the 1970 as a way to conserve energy.
Proponents of year-round Daylight Savings Time say it would eliminate confusion and decrease traffic accidents and other adverse effects associated with the sleep deprivation that comes with changing the clocks.
According to the Congressional Research Service, 11 states have adopted measures authorizing permanent Daylight Savings Time, including Florida, South Carolina and Tennessee. But they cannot make the switch unless Congress authorizes it. Congress has considered but not approved such legislation.
The Georgia House and Senate have taken different approaches to the issue. SB 100 initially would have switched Georgia to year-round Standard Time as an interim measure – a move that would not require Congressional approval. The bill would have switched Georgia to permanent Daylight Savings Time once Congress allowed it.
The House stripped the bill of language moving Georgia to Standard Time. Now it authorizes permanent Daylight Savings Time once Congress allows it.
The revised measure passed by a vote of 111 to 48. It now goes back to the Senate.