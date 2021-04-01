Permanent daylight saving time bill passes Georgia General Assembly

Time changes could become a thing of the past in Georgia, according to a bill that cleared the General Assembly.
Legislators voted Wednesday for Georgia to observe daylight saving time year-round, but there’s a catch: The idea can only go into effect if Congress authorizes it. Federal law currently prohibits states from making daylight saving time permanent.
Supporters of Senate Bill 100 said Georgians would be better off without the annoyance of switching their clocks twice a year. They said falling back and springing forward leads to sleep deprivation and contributes to traffic accidents.
But lawmakers were divided on whether to extend daylight saving time for four more months in the winter or revert to standard time all year.
The state Senate on Wednesday agreed to the House preference for daylight saving time, voting 45-6 to send the bill to Gov. Brian Kemp.
Eleven other states, including Florida, South Carolina and Tennessee, have also adopted measures authorizing permanent daylight saving time if it’s allowed by federal law, according to the Congressional Research Service.