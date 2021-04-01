Permanent daylight saving time bill passes Georgia General Assembly

Legislators voted Wednesday for Georgia to observe daylight saving time year-round, but there’s a catch: The idea can only go into effect if Congress authorizes it. Federal law currently prohibits states from making daylight saving time permanent.

Supporters of Senate Bill 100 said Georgians would be better off without the annoyance of switching their clocks twice a year. They said falling back and springing forward leads to sleep deprivation and contributes to traffic accidents.