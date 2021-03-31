Hate the time switch? Here is why Georgia will probably keep daylight saving time for now

As our colleague David Wickert reported, the state House voted Monday to keep daylight saving time all year. With two catches. The first is that the state Senate had approved a different version and would have to agree to the House changes. Second, Georgia would still need approval from Congress to make this change.

According to the Congressional Research Service, 11 states have adopted measures authorizing permanent daylight saving time, including Florida, South Carolina and Tennessee. But they cannot make the switch unless Congress authorizes it. Congress has considered but not approved such legislation.