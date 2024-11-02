She was referring to Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance’s remark in 2021 that the Democratic Party is run by corporate oligarchs and childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too.”

Britton said she likes what Harris is saying in the campaign, “Especially about women’s rights. I think it’s important that we have somebody in office who makes sure that we’re gaining more rights than we’re losing.”

Nicole Adrienne, also 27, wore a “Childless Cat Lady” T-shirt to Harris’ rally Saturday. She called “women’s bodily autonomy” her top issue and said the reversal of Roe v. Wade makes it “terrifying” to be a young woman in America today.

In the campaign, Harris has pledged to sign a bill restoring women’s abortion rights that had federal protections under Roe v. Wade. Former President Donald Trump, in the meantime, has said he won’t sign a national abortion ban. But a majority of states in America, including Georgia, have enacted abortion bans and restrictions after the conservative majority on the Supreme Court overturned Roe. Trump appointed three of the justices in that majority.

Two sisters and a best friend at @VP rally in Atlanta. Courtney, Kristen, and Michaela have all already voted for Harris. Michaela said the days of abortion rights not being a top issue for voters are over. “I think that will be the primary reason Kamala Harris wins.” pic.twitter.com/tytVpAiQzy — Patricia Murphy (@MurphyAJC) November 2, 2024

Partially because of the abortion issue, an enormous gender gap has emerged in this presidential contest. Trump was leading men with 59% of the vote in the AJC’s latest poll, while Harris is leading women with 55% support. In the same poll, women were twice as likely as men to call abortion rights their top issue.

But plenty of men at the Harris rally listed women’s rights as their top issue this election, too. Michael Thuerk from Dallas, Ga. brought his grandson, Jackson to the event and had already voted for Harris because, “I support women’s rights and I think all men should.”