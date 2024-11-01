As we attorneys like to say, the closing argument is everything. People tend to focus on the last moment and pay attention just before they cast their ballot, particularly when the two candidates are so very different. I am not sure how anyone could still be undecided. To me and other “never Trumpers,” including those who Republicans who have backed the Harris campaign, Trump is simply not an option. His coarse language; his vile attacks on racial minorities, including, recently Puerto Ricans and his attacks on women’s health and reproductive rights are anathema to most Americans. And his regressive tariff policies and tax cuts for the billionaire class offer nothing to middle- and working-class Americans.

So, let’s do a summation of each candidate’s closing arguments.

Harris, speaking Tuesday to a crowd of about 75,000 people at the same spot where Trump spoke before the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, said this directly to the American people:

“America: this is not a candidate for president who is thinking about how to make your life better. This is someone unstable, obsessed with revenge, consumed with grievance and out for unchecked power.... Look, we know who Donald Trump is. He is the person who stood at this very spot nearly four years ago and sent an armed mob to the United States Capitol to overturn the will of the people in a free and fair election — an election that he knew he lost.”

She continued, “Unlike Donald Trump, I don’t believe people who disagree with me are the enemy.... He wants to put them in jail. I’ll give them a seat at the table.”

Days before, Trump spoke to a crowd of about 20,000 people at Madison Square Garden, and he offered this vision for America. Trump offered a very dark assessment of Harris’ leadership, saying that “Harris obliterated the nation’s borders,” “decimated the middle class,” brought “bloodshed and squalor” to major cities, and “unleashed war and chaos all over the world.”

Worse, Trump said, “No person who has caused so much destruction and death at home and abroad should ever be allowed to be the president of the United States.” Beyond this type of rhetoric, Trump has made it personal, calling his opponent “a train wreck who has destroyed everything in her path.” At the New York event, his supporters labeled Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage” and made a baseless claim that Harris, a former prosecutor and senator who is trying to become the first woman to be elected president, had begun her career as a prostitute. Trump has yet to condemn or distance himself from such remarks.

And there you have it, folks. Two nights, two massive events, hundreds of miles apart, and the candidates’ dueling closing arguments outlined in stark terms the choice U.S. voters face on Nov. 5 when they will finish weighing two very different visions of leadership and America’s future.