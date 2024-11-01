Politics
Politics

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump to visit Georgia this weekend before Election Day: Live updates

Updated 1 hour ago

By the time polls closed Friday and ballot totals tallied into Friday evening, more than 4 million Georgians apparently had already cast their ballots early in this year’s election.

Today, Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris will be back in Georgia while Republican former President Donald Trump makes a stop Sunday. Jill Biden, former President Bill Clinton and former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard are all among top names making the final pitches this weekend in the bid for the White House.

Follow us all weekend for live updates from AJC reporters following the biggest campaign and voting news across Georgia. (Still making your voting plan? Check out the AJC’s voter guide and learn about the issues.)

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Arvin Temkar/AJC

Bill Clinton is headed back to Georgia for a final weekend voter drive
Placeholder Image

Arvin Temkar/AJC

Donald Trump is returning to Georgia this weekend
Placeholder Image

arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Kamala Harris is returning to Georgia this weekend
Placeholder Image

Lynne Sladky/AP

Drama builds in Georgia as Kamala Harris and Donald Trump enter final stretch
The Latest
Placeholder Image

John Spink

Flipped or fluke? Georgia readies for monumental 2024 vote2h ago
Brad Raffensperger’s allies are building a legal war chest ahead of expected...
Judge denies Republican Party effort to install its own poll workers in Fulton County
Featured
Placeholder Image

Young Thug is going home amid YSL case, but his music career remains uncertain
Atlanta renters feel the squeeze as metro faces 100K housing shortage
Russia behind video claiming election fraud in Georgia, intelligence officials say