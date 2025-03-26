The most sensitive information, including the exact day and time of the attack, was shared by Hegseth, along with a text to the vice president about European “freeloading.”

“It’s PATHETIC,” Hegseth wrote. But, “I think we should go.”

It’s hard to detail how many parts of this story are disturbing, including the fact that nobody bothered to double check the list of people they were sharing state secrets with. I’ll start with who was not included in the group — the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff nor any senior military adviser. Only Trump’s political appointees were engaged in the debate over who, where and when to strike.

Also worrisome is the fact that every member of the text chain, except Goldberg, has access to a “SCIF,” a secure information facility, that could have been used for this sensitive war planning. Instead, they chose the nongovernment app, Signal, which is best known among its users for permanently deleting messages. Waltz reportedly scheduled the Yemen group messages to disappear within a week to four weeks, meaning that the entire plan, which by law should be documented, would disappear forever. Was it also recorded offline? The leaders involved aren’t saying.

Worst of all, according to multiple former military officers I’ve spoken with, is the danger the leaked information could still pose to American men and women in uniform, as well as the United States itself.

Bobby Jones, a Naval Academy graduate and retired Navy commander from Fayetteville, runs Veterans for Responsible Leadership. He said veterans have their own group texts about the breach and they aren’t pretty.

“I’m on texts with veterans saying, ‘Are you (expletive) kidding me?’” he said. “This kind of information could literally sink a U.S. warship. That’s how serious this is. You’re putting sailors’ lives at risk.”

Jones called using Signal to share sensitive operational details “a blatant and callous disregard for national security.”

“It’s insanity. You’re using the same app your teenagers use to get away with bad stuff,” he said. “I and any other uniformed military officer would be going to Fort Leavenworth.”

Other former officers, all worried about reprisals from the Trump administration against them or their families, did not speak on the record. But said all Americans are less safe after Hegseth shared his opinions of European allies. Why would any NATO country share their own troop plans with this team? Without our allies sharing data, too, it puts all Americans at greater risk, they said.

Why do we care about all of this in Georgia? For starters, more than 64,000 active duty personnel are stationed in Georgia, spread across the state’s 12 military bases, along with another 15,000 members of the National Guard.

Georgia is also among the top five states for military recruiting. So if you’re raising a family here, there’s a better chance than almost anywhere that you, your children or their friends are serving, or will sign up for duty at some point. So the leadership at the Pentagon matters profoundly for all of them, and as of last night, the secretary of defense has proven himself simply unfit to serve.

None of the people on the chat should have participated in the unforced security breach. But the man who has the most explaining to do is Hegseth, who has spent most of his short time in office demanding a return to “high standards” in the military. On the same day he was texting on Signal, he also issued a Pentagon-wide memo on standards for personal grooming, body composition and physical fitness, “which includes but is not limited to beards.”

He has also spent time returning military bases to their Confederate-inspired names, including Georgia’s Fort Benning, and directed a purge of “woke” policies at the Pentagon. But he has not taken care with the information he is entrusted with.

In response to all of this, Hegseth has denied that he and other Trump advisers texted about war plans, even though the White House confirmed it, and attacked Goldberg as a rogue liberal out to get Trump.

But he never took responsibility for his actions. And he never apologized for his role in exposing critical operational information to someone outside of the military.

As the veterans told me, no other member of the military could get away with that. And no member of the military should. Anything less would not be up to the standards the military sets for itself every day.