Parent beats Thomas in state Senate District 44 race

Atlanta state Sen. Elena Parent appeared headed for reelection in Tuesday’s Democratic primary.

Parent defeated Nadine Thomas, a former state senator and the first African-American woman to serve in the state Senate when she was elected in 1993. While votes were still being counted Tuesday evening, the Associated Press called the race for Parent, who had received more than 74% of the votes counted in District 44, which runs from the bottom of DeKalb county into Clayton County.

No Republican qualified to run in the general election against Parent.

