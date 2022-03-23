Ossoff questions give Supreme Court nominee Jackson a chance to tell more of her story

Ossoff used his time to allow Jackson to explain her philosophy on aspects of the Constitution, such as searches and seizures, press freedoms and the role of public defenders. He also encouraged Jackson to share more of her personal story and the law enforcement and military background of members of her family, including two uncles and a brother who served as police officers.

“I understand the need for law enforcement, the importance of having people who are willing to do that important work, the importance of holding people accountable for their criminal behavior,” Jackson said. “I also, as a lawyer and a citizen, believe very strongly in our Constitution and the rights that make us free. And what that means to me is an understanding that although we need accountability — although there is crime — we also have a society that ensures that people who have been accused of criminal behavior are treated fairly.”