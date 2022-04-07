ajc logo
U.S. Senate expected to confirm SCOTUS nominee Jackson this afternoon

FILE - Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is sworn in for her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee March 21, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

FILE - Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is sworn in for her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee March 21, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
43 minutes ago

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate is scheduled to vote later today on whether to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court.

First, members must take a procedural vote to end debate on Jackson’s nomination. Once that happens, few senators will speak ahead of the final vote, which should take place around 1:45 p.m.

Look for Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock to be among those who deliver a floor speech, likely around 12:30 p.m.

Jackson is expected to be confirmed with a bipartisan vote, making her the first Black woman to serve on the high court.

Three Republicans have already indicated they will vote with all 50 Democrats in Jackson’s favor: Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Mitt Romney of Utah.

Jackson will replace Justice Stephen Breyer, who announced in January that he will retire when court’s term ends this summer.

This article will be updated.

