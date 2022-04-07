U.S. Senate expected to confirm SCOTUS nominee Jackson this afternoon

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate is scheduled to vote later today on whether to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court.
First, members must take a procedural vote to end debate on Jackson’s nomination. Once that happens, few senators will speak ahead of the final vote, which should take place around 1:45 p.m.
Look for Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock to be among those who deliver a floor speech, likely around 12:30 p.m.
Jackson is expected to be confirmed with a bipartisan vote, making her the first Black woman to serve on the high court.
Three Republicans have already indicated they will vote with all 50 Democrats in Jackson’s favor: Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Mitt Romney of Utah.
Jackson will replace Justice Stephen Breyer, who announced in January that he will retire when court’s term ends this summer.
