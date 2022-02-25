About Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

Federal appeals court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will be President Joe Biden’s nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court, the White House said Friday.
She is the first Black woman selected to serve on the court. Jackson would be the current court’s second Black justice — Justice Clarence Thomas, a conservative, is the other — and just the third in history. She would be the high court’s first former public defender, though she also possesses the elite legal background of other justices.
She also is a former clerk for Justice Stephen Breyer, the justice she would replace. Breyer, 83, is retiring at the end of the term this summer.
Credit: Kevin S. Vineys
Jackson attended Harvard as an undergraduate and for law school, and served on the U.S. Sentencing Commission, the agency that develops federal sentencing policy, before becoming a federal judge in 2013.
Jackson serves on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, a position that Biden elevated her to last year from her previous job as a federal trial court judge. She was confirmed to that post on a 53-44 Senate vote, winning the backing of three Republicans: South Carolina’s Lindsey Graham, Maine’s Susan Collins and Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski.
Another GOP connection: Jackson is related by marriage to former House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin.
Jackson was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Miami. She has said that her parents, Johnny and Ellery Brown, chose her name to express their pride in her family’s African ancestry. They asked an aunt who was in the Peace Corps in Africa at the time to send a list of African girls’ names and they picked Ketanji Onyika, which they were told meant “lovely one.”
Jackson traces her interest in the law to when she was in preschool and her father was in law school and they would sit together at the dining room table, she with coloring books and he with law books. Her father became an attorney for the county school board and her mom was a high school principal. She has a brother who is nine years younger who served in the Army, including in Iraq, and is now a lawyer.