‘One more time’: Barack Obama stumps for Raphael Warnock - again

His speech came the day before early voting ends in Georgia. Already 1.1 million people have cast ballots in the state.

Using the speech to throw some jabs at Walker, Obama evoked the former football player’s rambling speech at a campaign event in McDonough where he mused about vampires and werewolves.

“Since the last time I was here, Mr. Walker has been talking about issues that are of great importance to the people of Georgia like whether it’s better to be a vampire or a werewolf,” Obama said, noting that Walker preferred werewolves.

“He can be anything he wants to be, except for a United States senator,” Obama said.

The former president also noted that Walker had bragged that he let Obama win at basketball before later saying they had never met.

“I guess this was more of an imaginary whooping that I laid on him,” Obama said.

“This would be funny if he weren’t running for Senate,” he continued.

At a campaign event in Columbus earlier in the day, Walker stuck to a familiar stump speech aimed at energizing core Republican supporters. He made no mention of Obama at the rally but did mention the former president in an interview with Fox News.

“One of the things that they’ve got to remember, President Obama is a celebrity, and that seems to be where Raphael Warnock’s getting his money from — celebrities,” Walker said.

Warnock spoke before Obama and was interrupted several times by chants of “one more time.”

“This isn’t about right and left,” Warnock said. “This is about right and wrong.”

He added, “I believe in my soul that Georgians know Georgia is better than Herschel Walker.”

Staff writer Greg Bluestein contributed to this article.