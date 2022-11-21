Obama to hold Dec. 1 runoff rally for Warnock in Atlanta

Warnock’s tight alliance with Obama contrasts with his more restrained approach to President Joe Biden, who was the first Democratic presidential nominee to win Georgia since 1992 but remains unpopular with independent voters that Democrats are courting.

Biden’s approval plunged below 40% in recent Atlanta Journal-Constitution polls, and Warnock has dismissed questions of whether he should run for a second term as “pundit” talk.

Warnock is trying to repeat the strategy he deployed during the midterm, when he pulled slightly ahead of Walker even as every other Republican won comfortable victories in Georgia’s statewide races.

The Democrat is appealing to middle-of-the-road voters who split their tickets between Warnock and Republican Gov. Brian Kemp in November. But he’s also trying to energize his party’s core supporters to cast their ballots in a runoff in which turnout is likely to plummet.

Democrats have already clinched control of the U.S. Senate, but the Georgia race is more than a consolation prize. A Warnock victory would expand Democrats’ fragile majority in the chamber, while a Walker win would put the GOP on the cusp of winning back control.

The specific time and location of the Dec. 1 visit wasn’t immediately available. Obama is expected to echo the same arguments against Walker that he made in October, when he said the former football star had never “displayed any kind of inclination toward public service” before Donald Trump prodded him to run.

“Seems to me he’s a celebrity who wants to be a politician — and we’ve seen how that goes.”